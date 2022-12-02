Bluewater Energy Services has won a grant from the Dutch government to build a flexible floating solar demonstration project in the North Sea. The system uses flexible thin-film PV modules and flexible floaters that move with the waves.Bluewater Energy Services, a Dutch engineering consultancy, plans to build an offshore floating solar project in the North Sea with flexible thin-film PV modules and floaters. "The system consists of multiple individual floaters moored to a shared mooring grid," the company says on its website, noting that the floaters are made of flexible, air-filled double-wall ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...