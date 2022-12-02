Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
02.12.2022 | 14:04
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research: Blackfinch Spring VCT (BFSP) - Blackfinch Investments Limited

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Blackfinch Spring VCT (BFSP) - Blackfinch Investments Limited

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Blackfinch Spring VCT (BFSP) - Blackfinch Investments Limited 02-Dec-2022 / 12:33 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research: Blackfinch Spring VCT (BFSP) - Blackfinch Investments Limited

The Blackfinch Spring VCT will give investors exposure to a range of early-stage, technology-enabled investments. It is targeting a dividend yield of 5% from FY'24, with special dividends if realisations permit.

The report goes into details of how the investment process works, sourcing and decision-making, exit strategies, post-investment governance and monitoring, fees and more. It also includes Hardman & Co's unique fee calculation table, allowing advisors and investors to properly investigate their effect.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/tax-enhanced-research/blackfinch-spring-vct-3/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
 
 Hardman & Co            Contact: 
 1 Frederick's Place 
                  Dr Brian Moretta 
 London                         bm@hardmanandco.com 
 
 EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0) 20 3693 7075 
 www.hardmanandco.com 
 
 Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1504173 02-Dec-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1504173&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2022 07:33 ET (12:33 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.