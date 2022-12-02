DigiMax Global Inc.: Digimax's Spetz App Recognized as Top Product in UK for 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC:DBKSF) is pleased to announce the Spetz app has been recognised by both readers and the editorial team of Professional Builder as one of the best products of 2022.

The Spetz app, a product of Digmax global has been recognised as one of the best products of 2022 by the readers and the editorial team at Professional Builder. In its 32nd year, Professional Builder's Top Product Award is an annual industry accolade in the UK, which celebrates the solutions that have caught the eye of their readers.

With 133,500 copies distributed each month, 100,000 via the trade counters of more than 2500+ builders' merchant outlets across the UK, and a further 33,500 emailed out, winning the award demonstrates that the Spetz app has found favour with the active tradespeople who are using it to grow their business and get more work.

The Spetz app will quickly and easily match property owners with the right tradespeople.

With more than 10 years in development, it harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence to connect a homeowner with a service provider in around 30 seconds. There's a high conversion rate, no on-going subscription fee, and a rating system that will help builders win more work.

Lee Jones, Editor at Professional Builder comments, "The Spetz App utilises the latest technology to bring service providers and property owners together with unrivalled speed, and that's what stood out with the Top Product Award judges and Professional Builder readers alike."

CEO Yossi Nevo comments "We are delighted to have been recognised by Professional Builder as one of the top products of 2022. We are continuing to invest all our efforts in building a winning product that can provide, a unique user experience and give value to both consumers and services providers who use the Spetz app."

About DigiMax Global Inc.

DigiMax Global Inc. is a multinational technology company that operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is already operating in the United Kingdom, Australia and Israel with a target launch in the USA, in December 2022.

The Spetz vision is to reinvent how people around the world connect to services in their moment of need. Connecting them immediately with the top-matched service provider, for any need, anytime, anywhere.

Spetz website: www.spetz.app

