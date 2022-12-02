Bausch Health Companies Inc: Bausch Health Wins DUOBRII and BRYHALI Patent Infringement Case

LAVAL, QB / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) today announced that the US District Court for the District of New Jersey issued a favorable decision regarding DUOBRII® and BRYHALI®, in a suit filed against Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals LTD and Padagis US LLC. According to the ruling, the District Court found all the asserted patents valid and infringed. The current decision will serve to prevent approval of Padagis BRYHALI® and DUOBRII® generics until patent expiry in 2031 and 2036, respectively.

DUOBRII® (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) Lotion, 0.01%/0.045%, is a prescription medicine used on the skin (topical) to treat adults with plaque psoriasis. BRYHALI® (halobetasol propionate) Lotion, 0.01% is a prescription medicine used on the skin (topical) to treat adults with plaque psoriasis.

Seana Carson, Executive Vice President and General Counsel stated, "We are pleased with this outcome. This decision is a reflection of the strength of our intellectual property, and our commitment to defending our patent portfolio."

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.

