Freitag, 02.12.2022

WKN: A1158V ISIN: FI4000087861 
Lang & Schwarz
02.12.22
14:29 Uhr
1,790 Euro
+0,025
+1,42 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire
02.12.2022 | 14:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Herantis Pharma Oyj receives observation status (628/22)

Yesterday, December 1, 2022, Herantis Pharma Oyj (the "Company") disclosed a
press release with information that the Company had applied for delisting of
its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Herantis Pharma Oyj (HRNTS, ISIN code FI4000087861, order book ID 186832) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
