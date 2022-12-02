The Romanian government has allocated EUR 103.5 million ($108.6 million) to support investments in battery energy storage systems and deliver at least 240 MW/480 MWh by 2025.The government of Romania is looking to support the deployment of commercial and industrial (C&I) battery energy storage systems (BESS) to the tune of EUR 103.5 million. Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu said in a Facebook post that projects can be submitted until Dec. 28. The grants will be allocated for the purchase of system components and equipment for the construction of new battery projects, as well as the construction ...

