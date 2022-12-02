Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Paris-based brand management and marketing firm Happydemics seeks to disrupt the marketing industry through its unique third-party validation. The technology developed by the firm aims to enhance the performance of marketing investments made by companies through a data-driven approach. Happydemics offers precise brand lift based on accurate exposure data, a single media or multimedia approach, and the monitoring of specific and personalized indicators. The firm also provides effective measures to optimize the performance of communication campaigns and measure their actual impact.

Happydemics provides companies with reliable opinions and feedback from a large audience across the globe in order to optimize their ad campaigns. They target almost 4.8 billion people across 145 countries, from national populations to the most specific. Their unique algorithm is able to interview the people actually exposed to the campaign broadcasted on any digital advertising ecosystem. They have access to 70% of global advertising inventory to measure the effectiveness of advertisers' media plans and investments.

"By questioning the populations exposed to advertising, we provide our clients with a tool that helps them prove the quality of their work and gives them keys to improvement. This enables our clients in the advertising industry to increase their clients' investment by an average of 67%, thanks to our trusted third-party certification," says Tarek Ouagguini, Founder and CEO of Happydemics.

The third-party validation offered by Happydemics provides the companies with consistent brand intelligence, a decision-making support platform, brand and advertisement performance analytics, and more. The analytics are powered by people's opinions across custom performance indicators that are tailor-made for specific brands and products. The real-time measurement of customer sentiments towards the brand enables companies to anticipate risks and opportunities. Which in turn allows them to choose the best course of action regarding marketing and advertising. The platform also provides an instant and frequent measurement of brand performance indicators against competitors in various markets.

Happydemics is headquartered in Paris, France and was founded in 2015 by Tarek Ouagguini. The company specializes in Optimisation, insight, data, Mobile first, and french tech. Happydemics surveys consumers around the world and tracks businesses' awareness and advertising effectiveness indicators to uncover new growth potential.

