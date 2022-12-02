Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV: CDA) (OTCQB: CNUCF) ("Canuc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Minera Canuc S. de R.L. de C.V., has signed a comprehensive agreement (the "Agreement") with the Ejido of San Javier.

The Agreement was signed by Minera Canuc S. de R.L. de C.V. and the properly constituted Ejido of San Javier and provides for unrestricted exploration access for a period of 10 years with rights for renewal for a further 10 year period thereafter. The Agreement covers the Company's 27 currently held claims and is contemplated to cover any further claims the Company may acquire in the San Javier area.

The Agreement was requested by the Ejido of San Javier and provides a means for the Ejido to restrict access for the artisanal miners who have come to San Javier, but who are not from the area. The Ejido of San Javier will be empowered by Canuc, subject to Canuc's approval secured in advance, to control property access permissions for the artisanal miners or any other groups operating locally on Company claims. In return, Canuc has secured unhindered exploration permissions for an extended length of time.

"This agreement allows us to conduct unrestricted exploration, over an extended time, as we pursue the prospect of a significant silver IOCG discovery in the heart of the San Javier mining camp," stated Christopher Berlet, President and CEO of Canuc Resources Corporation.

"The Ejido leadership at San Javier approached us seeking assistance to implement controls against disruptive artisanal mining activities taking place locally. To this end, we have been able to work together for mutual benefit and have deepened our community relationships in the process. This is consistent with our objectives of uncovering significant mineral wealth and catalyzing regional development benefits in the San Javier area."

About Canuc

Canuc is a junior resource company focusing on its San Javier Silver-Gold Project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company also generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project in Central West Texas, USA where Canuc has an interest in eight (8) producing natural gas wells and has rights for further in field developments.

