Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of AlzeCure Pharma AB (630/22)

With effect from December 06, 2022, the subscription rights in AlzeCure Pharma AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 15, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ALZCUR TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019174079 Order book ID: 277507 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 06, 2022, the paid subscription shares in AlzeCure Pharma AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ALZCUR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019174087 Order book ID: 277508 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com