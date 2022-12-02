Anzeige
Freitag, 02.12.2022
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
Frankfurt
02.12.22
08:03 Uhr
1,250 Euro
+0,020
+1,63 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2022 | 15:17
94 Leser
New wording of the Articles of Association of AB Linas Agro Group, the Supervisory Board and the increase of the authorized capital are registered

On 1 December 2022, a new wording of the Articles of Association of AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - "the Company"), was registered in the Register of Legal Entities (enclosed). The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 28 October 2022 during the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders, together with the decision to increase the authorized capital of the Company by EUR 200,545.15, issuing 691,535 new ordinary registered book-entry shares, to change the number of members of the Company's Board of Directors from 6 to 7 and to establish the Company's Supervisory Board, which is to be made up of three members.

The newly issued shares were acquired by employees and/or members of the corporate bodies of the Company who had entered into a share option agreement with the Company back in 2018 and provided the Company with a notice of exercise of the option in 2022. The shares are fully paid by the Company from the reserve set up by the Company for share granting.

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)

Attachment

  • Articles_of_Association (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b20c299a-98e7-489c-81e0-1524e458c93c)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
