Freitag, 02.12.2022
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 
Frankfurt
02.12.22
08:03 Uhr
1,250 Euro
+0,020
+1,63 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
02.12.2022
Notification on the total number of voting rights granted by Linas Agro Group shares, the authorized capital amount, the number of shares and their nominal value

On 1 December 2022, the Register of Legal Entities registered an increased authorized capital of AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - "the Company").

Data on shares of the Company after the increase of the authorized capital is as follows:

Share typeOrdinary registered shares
ISINLT0000128092
Nominal, EUR 0.29
Total number of shares161,085,933
The authorized capital of the Company, EUR46,714,920.57
Own shares acquired by the Company, EUR750,972
Number of votes, calculating the quorum of the General meeting of the shareholders*160,334,961

*All shares of the Company grant equal rights, though the shares acquired by the Company are considered non-voting shares following Paragraph 4 of Article 27 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
