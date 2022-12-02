Franklin Templeton Employees Read for the Record

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Franklin Templeton employees joined Jumpstart's 16th annual Read for the Record to celebrate the power of reading and support early literacy. This yearly campaign attempts to have the most people read the same book on the same day. Franklin Templeton has been partnering with Jumpstart for many years as one of firm's key charity partners.

On October 27, employees from Fort Lauderdale, FL, New York, NY San Mateo, CA, St. Petersburg, FL and Rancho Cordova, CA, offices collectively read to over 1,100 students.

This year's book selection, Nigel and the Moon, written by Antwan Eady and illustrated by Gracey Zhang, encourages children to celebrate where they come from, who they are and who they want to be. As a sponsor of Jumpstart, Franklin Templeton donated over 2,000 copies of the book to students and classrooms.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022. For more information, please visit www.franklinresources.com

