Public Service Enterprise Group: PSE&G Ranks First In Customer Satisfaction in the East Among Large Utilities According to the J.D. Power 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / PSE&G has been recognized for delivering award-winning customer satisfaction and ranked the highest in residential customer satisfaction for natural gas service among the twelve large gas utilities in the East that were measured in the J.D. Power 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Studysm.

"PSE&G is honored to be recognized by our customers for our commitment to meeting and exceeding their expectations in all we do," said Kim Hanemann, president and chief operating officer for PSE&G. "At PSE&G, we prioritize safe, reliable and increasingly cleaner energy. We aim to do this while offering the best possible customer experience."

The 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 57,239 online interviews conducted from January 2022 through October 2022 among residential customers of the 84 largest gas utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 64.6 million households.

For more information about the J.D. Power Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-gas-utility-residential-customer-satisfaction-study.

About PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving three-quarters of the state's population, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G is the 2022 Edison Award recipient from the Edison Electric Institute.PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 21 consecutive years. PSE&G received the 2022 ENERGY STAR® "Partner of the Year" award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category, and is a 2021 Customer Champion and Most Trusted Brand as named by Escalent. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 14 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)

Website: http://www.pseg.com

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729836/PSEG-Ranks-First-In-Customer-Satisfaction-in-the-East-Among-Large-Utilities-According-to-the-JD-Power-2022-Gas-Utility-Residential-Customer-Satisfaction-Study