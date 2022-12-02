Tata Consultancy Services: TCS' Digital Empowers 2023 Summit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Registration is now open for TCS' annual Digital Empowers 2023 Summit held virtually on January 10-11, 2023 starting at 12:00 p.m. ET.

This culminating Digital Empowers event will explore cross-cutting themes in the areas of food security, mental health, the circular economy, the future of work, disaster response, and the digital divide-as well as present the best insights from deep collaboration focused on the future of work.

Through Digital Empowers, TCS has partnered with Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) and PYXERA Global to foster cross-sector collaboration using leading-edge technology and digital innovations to make progress on core social issues. CECP and TCS will guide speakers through this virtual forum.

During the two-day summit, participants will:

Interact with seasoned practitioners who are proposing technology and partnership-based solutions to solving barriers to an equitable future of work

Learn from disruptive thinkers who are applying innovative solutions to critical social issues

Understand how these critical social issues, although unique, are also connected to one another through needs such as equity

Examine the role of technology currently and identify ways it will catalyze impact in the near future

Register at https://on.tcs.com/2023Summit for this important conversation.

