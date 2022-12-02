Qualcomm in Partnership With MTM Technology and Campina Grande's City Hall Launches Platform for Supporting Pregnant Women

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Qualcomm Incorporated - through its Qualcomm® Wireless Reach initiative - in collaboration with MTM Tecnologia and the city of Campina Grande, and through an agreement with the Municipal Health Department and the Science and Technology Department, launch today the Saúde Inteligente Mobile (SIM) Maternity project. The project aims to reduce the number of hospitalizations for at-risk pregnant women and increase access to prenatal care in Campina Grande by leveraging mobile technologies. Through the mobile app, pregnant women, along with their healthcare providers can monitor their health, track pre-natal appointments, and be alerted of any pregnancy-related issues. The project is also part of a clinical study evaluating the use of mobile technology in improving maternal health.

The SIM Maternity mobile app is available on Android and iOS systems for all pregnant women in Campina Grande. Through the app, pregnant women can access educational materials, fill out follow-up forms, receive relevant alerts and messages and record the progress of their pregnancy.

"The SUS (Sistema Unico de Saúde) is the largest public health system in the world with approximately 70% of the Brazilian population depending on it. Our goal with the SIM program is to demonstrate how mobile technology can support a system as large and complex as the SUS to become more efficient. To do so, we are looking for a topic as relevant as pregnant women and in particular at-risk pregnant women", adds Gustavo Perez, CEO of MTM Tecnologia.

Data collected by the app will be analyzed and shared with the healthcare providers through the project's web-based platform. Having access to this information will allow the SIM Maternity project and healthcare teams to monitor the health of the pregnant women, as well as extract reports and health indicators. Through the app, key actions can be taken by the SIM Maternity health team such as: register observations, notify the medical team, review the patient's medical history and access data and information submitted by the patient. In addition, the health team is notified whenever there is a potential health alert.

"Currently, most prenatal consultations are carried out by the family health team in primary health care units. These units have numerous other tasks in addition to performing this role. The use of mobile health tools brings opportunities to improve the monitoring, in addition to functioning as a true portal for health education", says Francisco Soares, Vice President of Government Relations at Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm's Artificial Intelligence team will perform data mining and trend analysis to identify patterns in order to enhance the analysis of the information sent to the health teams. The results of the analysis will be made available on the platform to the staff of the Municipal Health Department and the Department of Science and Technology, as well as clinic managers and healthcare teams.

The platform, which includes the website and the mobile application, was developed by MTM Tecnologia especially for SIM Maternity project, with the goal of improving maternal health by supporting patients through remote monitoring, providing access to educational resources, and increasing the communication between healthcare professionals and their patients.

"Prenatal care plays an important role in preventing complications in pregnancy. We are excited to bring wireless technologies to the city of Campina Grande to help with early detection and close follow-up of risk situations for pregnant women," said Laryssa Almeida, Secretary of Science, Technology, and Information.

The epidemiological panorama of maternal and child health in Brazil shows high rates of maternal mortality, well above the Sustainable Development Goals of the World Health Organization (ODS - WHO). Brazil's mortality rate in 2017 was 64.5 deaths per 100,000 live births). Brazil is to reduce its maternal mortality by 50% to reach this target of 30 deaths per 100,000 live births1. In this scenario, prenatal care plays an important role in preventing pregnancy complications.

MTM Tecnologia

MTM is a software company located in Brazil that specializes in providing state-of-the-art software development platforms used by organizations in over 13 countries to implement and operate mobile and web applications. mobileCare, a special division of MTM specializing in healthcare, provides solutions that are used by hundreds of hospitals and clinics around the world directly impacting the lives of millions of patients and healthcare professionals.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries including automotive, internet of things and computing, and we are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, together with its subsidiaries, covering all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, as well as including our QCT semiconductor business.

About Qualcomm Wireless Reach Initiative

Wireless Reach invests in sustainable programs that demonstrate innovative uses of wireless technology to strengthen economic and social development globally. Our programs foster entrepreneurship, aid in public safety, enhance the delivery of health care, enrich teaching and learning, and improve environmental sustainability. Since 2006, Wireless Reach has benefitted more than 20 million people.

