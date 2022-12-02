In an encouraging pipeline development, Context Therapeutics has announced the selection of a final clinical candidate for its second R&D program, a CLDN6xCD3 bispecific antibody. The nominated candidate CTIM-76, which was introduced at the recent R&D webinar, was selected from partner Integral Molecular's CLDN6xCD3 library for its high CLDN6 binding and specificity and strong safety profile to date (low immunogenicity risk) at the selected dose. We reiterate that the therapeutic benefits of targeting CLDN6 (expressed on a variety of malignant tumor cells but rarely in healthy tissue) are well recognized, although development has been challenged by a lack of selectivity. Context asserts that its CLDN6 candidate has superior selectivity and activity, presenting a compelling upside case, provided there is successful clinical progression.

