PR Newswire
02.12.2022 | 16:10
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2022

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2022

PR Newswire

London, December 2

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 November 2022, the Net Assets of the Company were £105,356,291.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2022

RankCompanySectorCountry% of Net Assets
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*FinancialsLuxembourg13.5
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**FinancialsLuxembourg7.4
3TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance3.5
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom3.0
5ENIEnergyItaly2.5
6Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea2.4
7Raytheon TechnologiesIndustrialsUnited States2.3
8Sumitomo Mitsui Trust HoldingsFinancialsJapan2.3
9Imperial BrandsConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.3
10General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States2.2
11OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2.1
12NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland2.1
13NabtescoIndustrialsJapan2.1
14PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan2.0
15Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom1.9
16Barrick GoldMaterialsCanada1.8
17Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan1.7
18SanofiHealth CareFrance1.7
19Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance1.7
20AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom1.7
21TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom1.5
22Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan1.5
23Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States1.4
24Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany1.0
Total equity investments65.6
Cash and other net assets34.4
Net assets100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 November 2022

% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK35.6
United Kingdom10.4
Japan9.5
Americas7.8
Asia Pacific ex Japan2.3
Cash and other net assets34.4
100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 November 2022

% of Net Assets
Financials25.1
Industrials8.3
Consumer Staples6.8
Energy6.0
Health Care4.9
Information Technology4.0
Communication Services3.5
Materials3.5
Consumer Discretionary2.0
Real Estate1.5
Cash and other net assets34.4
100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

2 December 2022

© 2022 PR Newswire
