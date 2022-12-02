LA Kings Bring Holiday Cheer to Families in Need Across Los Angeles

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / AEG's LA Kings are helping to bring holiday cheer to families in need across Los Angeles with the return of the LA Kings Holiday Ice Presented by Coca-Cola.

On Tuesday, November 29, LA Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille, LA Kings Ice Crew, LA Kings mascot Bailey, Los Angeles Sparks mascot Sparky and LA Kings Alumni and Radio Analyst Daryl Evans, officially opened the rink with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Following the ceremony local youth and families from Hope Street Family Center enjoyed an afternoon of free ice skating and attended the LA Kings vs Seattle Kraken hockey game at Crypto.com Arena.

Additionally, on Sunday, December 4, the LA Kings partnered with local broadcasting station, KTLA, to host the "5 Live Food Drive" from the holiday ice rink. Anyone who brought two cans of food or donated money to the KTLA food drive was given a chance to skate for free alongside the LA Kings' Ice Crew and team mascot, Bailey. All of the food and donations collected throughout the day went to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help feed hungry families this holiday season.

"Due to the lingering effects of the pandemic and high prices, too many families are unable to afford the food they need or spend extra to give their kids something special this holiday season," said Jen Pope, SVP, Community and Hockey Development for the LA Kings. "Giving back is a big part of what of our club stands for and we are committed to making sure that this holiday season is memorable and accessible to everyone."

The largest and most popular outdoor ice rink In Los Angeles, the LA Kings Holiday Ice, is presented by Coca-Cola and supported by Delta Air Lines, Blue Shield of California, CalHOPE, Knott's Berry Farm, Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Los Angeles Department of Water & Power. To learn more about how the LA Kings are supporting the community this holiday season, click here.

