Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

TO: RNS

FROM: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE:2 December 2022

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of 0.4 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date 15 December 2022

16 December 2022

30 December 2022



All enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051