Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Herantis Pharma Oyj from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (632/22)

Herantis Pharma Oyj has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Herantis Pharma Oyj from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. Please note that the shares will remain listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Short name: HRNTS ---------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000087861 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 186832 ---------------------------- The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden will be January 31, 2023. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB