WKN: A1158V ISIN: FI4000087861 
GlobeNewswire
02.12.2022 | 16:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Herantis Pharma Oyj from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (632/22)

Herantis Pharma Oyj has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Sweden. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Herantis Pharma Oyj from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. 

Please note that the shares will remain listed on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Finland. 

Short name:   HRNTS    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   FI4000087861
----------------------------
Order book ID: 186832   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden will be
January 31, 2023. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
