Freitag, 02.12.2022
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
WKN: 850001 ISIN: SE0000108656 Ticker-Symbol: ERCB 
Xetra
02.12.22
16:54 Uhr
6,290 Euro
+0,055
+0,88 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2716,28217:31
6,2586,28717:32
ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2022 | 16:44
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ericsson: Live From UNGA 77 - September 23

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Catch up on the latest developments at UNGA 77, as well as this month's other high-level events including the 2022 Fall Meeting of the Broadband Commission and Transforming Education Summit (TES).

This Friday, we wind down the conversations around the UNGA. But the conversations around the important issues at the heart of these days continue on. For climate action, the next big moment will be COP27 in Egypt in November. I can already guess from the conversations this week that there will be a lot of focus on adaption, climate finance and how do we keep momentum, despite of other global issues. For education and the digital divide, there are a number of days coming up, from World Teacher Day, to the Day of the Girl. Our powerful partnerships continue: See the tweet here

I'll sign off from this week, with a fantastic summary of our focus from Mats: See the tweet here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.ericsson.com/en
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729859/Live-From-UNGA-77--September-23

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.