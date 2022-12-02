Milestone reached with ABK Beer now available in the iconic German Gymnasium bar in King's Cross, London

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKiT Drinks, part of the ROKiT Group of Companies co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria, are delighted to announce that its ABK Beer is now avalable in 3,250 venues across the UK.

Founded in 1308 in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria, ABK Beer proudly continues to use the same locally grown Hallertau hops and grains from the same local farms, represents more than 700 years of Bavarian brewing heritage and tradition.

Amongst a cabinet full of other trophies and medals won in recent years, ABK's Hell lager was awarded the title of 'World's Best Lager' at the prestigious International Beer Challenge in 2021, following blind tasting by 70 expert judges of hundreds of other beers.

The German Gymnasium, built in 1865 as England's first purpose-built gymnasium funded solely by London's German community, now offers a stunning all-day Grand Café, a sophisticated first floor Restaurant, two bars and an outdoor terrace.

Jonathan Kendrick commented "To achieve the milestone of 3,250 venues offering ABK Beer in the UK with the German Gymnasium is tremendously appropriate! We were stunned by the history and tradition of the ABK brewery and the quality of its beers when we discovered it in 2013, and to see its popularity grow in new markets outside Germany since then is immensely pleasing, as its clear that those who appreciate the most outstanding beer love it as much as we do."

For more information on the German Gymnasium and its specially created menu pairings with ABK Beer, please visit https://www.germangymnasium.com/event/bestselling-bites-abk-pints/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960723/ABK_German_Gym.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/award-winning-abk-bavarian-beer-reaches-3-250-venue-milestone-in-the-uk-301692591.html