City of Charleston, Hilton Grand Vacations and Arbor Day Foundation Team up to Plant Trees in Hampton Park in Observance of Arbor Day

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / On Dec. 2, 2022, the City of Charleston will partner with Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSEHGV) and the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 13 trees in Hampton Park, in observance of Arbor Day.

The State of South Carolina observes Arbor Day on the first Friday in December. The City of Charleston has proudly planted trees throughout the community on South Carolina's Arbor Day for 40 years as part of the Tree City USA program. This year, the City of Charleston is working with the Arbor Day Foundation, the world's largest membership nonprofit dedicated to planting trees.

"The City of Charleston loses numerous public trees every year to storms and other natural causes. Planting trees for current and future generations to enjoy is a priority in the City's urban forestry management program and it is critical to maintaining a diverse and sustainable tree population," said David Grant, arborist for the City of Charleston. "This planting project will beautify Hampton Park and be enjoyed by thousands of residents and visitors."

"One of the things the Arbor Day Foundation does best is to help local planting partners take meaningful action in their community to plant trees," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "We plant trees to improve the lives of people around us. We're happy to help the City of Charleston foster a sense of community pride by planting trees."

"It's an honor to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation and the City of Charleston by planting trees in observance of Arbor Day," said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "A spirit of service has always been at the heart of HGV, which is why it's incredibly important for our team members to be inspired and engage in volunteer opportunities throughout the communities we serve. We're proud to be part of this planting project that will help flourish Hampton Park for years to come."

Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large. Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Urban trees filter the air by removing pollution which improves a city's overall air quality. They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton's 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 725,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

