Freitag, 02.12.2022
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
WKN: 887629 ISIN: US2810201077 
02.12.2022
Edison International: Edison Volunteers Pack Holiday Cheer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Edison International

Edison International, Friday, December 2, 2022, Press release picture

Some 240 Edison International volunteers spent Saturday morning alongside several other organizations packing food boxes for low-income families at the Orange County Food Bank. Volunteers engaged in a friendly competition, with the yellow shirt-clad Edison team leading the way with more than 5,100 packed boxes, ready for distribution to those in need this holiday season. Edison also donated $5,000 to the Community Action Partnership of Orange County, which sponsored the event.

With some groups skipping previous events because of pandemic-related restrictions, the celebration of 2022 National Family Volunteer Day took on an especially festive atmosphere. There was upbeat music, breakfast burritos, tacos and ice cream for the volunteers and young children clearly thrilled to be helping.

Above are photos of the volunteer day.

PHOTO CREDIT: MARIA HEDRICK

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Edison International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Edison International
Website: http://newsroom.edison.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Edison International

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729874/Edison-Volunteers-Pack-Holiday-Cheer

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
