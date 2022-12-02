Highlights

Infinity Stone to conduct UAV Geophysical EM Survey on Zen-Wohberi with the goal of refining drill targets.

Geophysics program follows the discovery of significant grade of 15.5% Cu in surface sampling.

Sampling also returned elevated levels of other battery metal mineralization including nickel and cobalt.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has to engaged to conduct an airborne UAV magnetic survey on its Zen-Whoberi Project located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec. The survey will be approximately 600 line-km over a single block with detailed line spacing of 100 metres as well as 25-metre spacing over the soil sampling grid completed by the Company during Summer 2022, (announced on August 12, 2022).

The exploration team will be mobilised to site in the upcoming week and the survey will be initiated shortly, subject to favourable aviation weather.

Preliminary results from the UAV magnetic survey are expected in early January 2023. The survey results will assist the Company in defining new targets and better define known mineralized zones.

"The geophysics survey at Zen-Whoberi is a key next-step in the exploration of the project that will allow us to further define drill targets moving into Q1 of 2023. With a significant copper grade in excess of 15% discovered earlier this year at Zen, we are eager to further explore this potential resource, especially in the context of recent increases in copper and nickel prices," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "Copper, cobalt and nickel are all critical to the production of EV batteries and vehicles, as well as many other critical technologies. The Zen-Whoberi project is located close infrastructure, including the Glencores' Horne smelter, and presents a strategic opportunity in the heart of the North American EV supply chain," furthered Mr. Kalyan.





Figure 1: South Block. 100-metre spaced grid with tie-lines at 1000-metre spacing. Line spacing at 25m over soil sampling area (yellow).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/146624_3946301974c768b4_002full.jpg

In the Zen-Whoberi's Centauri Zone, out of a total of three samples taken at this zone, one sample of mineralization returned grades of 15.5% Cu, 14.9g/t Ag, 0.40g/t Au, 0.114% Ni, and 216ppm Co. The other two samples taken from the newly-identified zone yielded 2.12% and 0.70% Cu. *

Table 1: 2006-2007 Diamond Drilling Summary

Hole Azimuth (º) Dip (º) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) CB-06-01 348 60 3.2 9.3 6.1 0.59 incl. 4.5 8.2 3.7 0.92 CB-06-02 162 60 2.4 7.9 5.5 0.68 CB-06-03 0 90 15.9 25.5 9.6 0.56 incl. 15.9 21.3 5.4 0.84 and 28.5 37.3 8.8 0.27 CB-06-04 0 80 1.1 9.3 8.2 0.21 CB-06-05 0 80 12.9 35.7 22.8 0.57 incl. 29.6 34.7 5.1 1.08 and 37.3 44.4 7.1 0.7 incl 38.3 43.5 5.2 0.88 CB-06-06 0 80 3.1 35.8 32.7 0.47 incl. 21.5 25 3.5 1.21 incl. 31 34.8 3.8 1.27 F07-01 350 52 52.2 53.55 1.35 0.27 and 109.8 111.6 1.8 0.18 F07-02 360 75 147.25 149.0 1.75 0.16 F07-03 200 45 22.5 24.1 1.6 0.17 and 50.0 51.5 1.5 0.19 F07-04 20 45 46.7 48.35 1.65 0.14

About The Zen-Whoberi Project

Infinity Stone's Zen-Whoberi Project, located 30 km north of Mont-Laurier, Quebec, Canada, was discovered by Surface Survey and Beep Mat Survey in 2004 and covers 352 hectares. Mineralization primarily occurs with chalcopyrite, bornite, pyrite, and pyrrhotite, along with massive sulphides. Anomalous levels of gold, platinum, and palladium have been observed in most drilling. The project is 500m from the nearest power line and is to infrastructure with direct road access which is 270km from Montreal. Surveys discovered high grade copper in sulphide areas and previous excavations have discovered additional findings such as of gold, platinum, and palladium discovered. It is located in the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. The copper mineralization occurs as a skarn in the form of disseminated sulphides (pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and bornite) in calcosilicate rocks.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

References

(1) Infinity Stone Ventures news release dated September 16, 2022: "Infinity Stone Discovers 15.5% Copper from New Zone at Zen-Whoberi Project"

https://infinitystoneventures.com/infinity-stone-discovers-15-5-copper-from-new-zone-at-zen-whoberi-project/

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. The Company's primary business units include HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and its energy metals portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

Zayn Kalyan

CEO and Director

zayn@altuscapital.ca

Direct: 778-938-3367

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting future exploration work. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146624