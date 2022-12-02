Unique Use of Partisia's MPC Technology Offers Example for Developers at Partisia's Paris Hackathon

Principals from the Partisia Blockchain Foundation ("Partisia Blockchain"), the organization behind a cutting-edge internet-privacy blockchain infrastructure, will appear together with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) tomorrow in Paris for its first Hackathon (the "PartiHack"). The two organizations are presenting the prototype of a blockchain-based system aimed at demonstrating that this technology could be used in conflict zones where a very high degree of privacy and data protection is required.

Currently working in over 90 countries around the world, the ICRC provides humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable affected by armed conflict and violence. The stablecoin Partisia Blockchain is developing in partnership with the ICRC will pilot a new way of providing support to victims of armed conflict and violence by combining the advantages of public blockchains with the privacy protections of Partisia Blockchain's advanced multi-party computation technology.

"We are extremely excited to begin applying Partisia Blockchain's leading technologies to create a pioneering solution with the ICRC to explore and research how humanitarian cash and voucher assistance programs can benefit from our technology," said Kurt Nielsen, Partisia Blockchain Co-founder and President of the Foundation Council. "Stablecoins provide ICRC an excellent tool for bringing secure financial aid to fragile settings and zero-knowledge computation is the technology best suited to deliver them. Combined, these technologies can protect the personal data of ICRC beneficiaries while also providing the required accountability and traceability."

"As we work to improve our ability to provide privacy-preserving digital-based financial aid to key projects around the world, we are pleased to engage with the impressive group of technologists at The Partisia Foundation," said Vincent Graf Narbel, ICRC Head of Tech Hub Data Protection Office. "We are very excited to explore a state-of-the-art humanitarian token solution that provides a very high level of protection to affected communities that follow the reflection and design we started a couple of years ago."

A unique use case, the ICRC partnership provides a visceral example of the power of Partisia Blockchain's singularly scalable, privacy-protecting, multi-party computations technology. This model, first discussed at TOKEN2049 in Singapore, has also served as a key source of inspiration for developers participating in Partisia's Hackathon, which is awarding several significant grants to projects judged among the best submissions.

"We have been heartened by the enthusiasm we have seen from developers around the world who have cheered us on as they waited patiently for the opportunity to build with Partisia Blockchain's leading technology," said Brian Gallagher, Partisia Blockchain Co-founder and Member of the Foundation Council. "I am pleased to say that we are ready today to welcome their contributions to the composable ecosystem we are building around the Partisia Blockchain."

About Partisia Blockchain Foundation

Partisia Blockchain (https://www.partisiablockchain.com/) is revolutionizing the internet by building a Web 3.0 public blockchain built for trust, transparency, privacy, and speed of light finalization. The cutting-edge solution to decentralization, confidentiality, and privacy challenges, Partisia Blockchain represents the first successful complete integration of blockchain technology with Secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC) delivering the advantages of decentralized technologies while still guaranteeing data privacy and security. The team counts a number of well-known industry luminaries among its ranks, including world-leading cryptographers such as Ivan Damgard and Jesper Buus Nielsen, along with other developers, and entrepreneurs. The Partisia Blockchain community is truly decentralized, made up of developers, researchers, node operators, and token holders from around the globe. Join us in building a more fair and transparent future, visit https://partisiablockchain.com/.

About the International Committee of the Red Cross

The ICRC helps people around the world affected by armed conflict and other violence, doing everything it can to protect their lives and dignity and to relieve their suffering, often with its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners. The organization also seeks to prevent hardship by promoting and strengthening humanitarian law and championing universal humanitarian principles.

