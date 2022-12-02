(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
November 2022
|
76,623,192
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,623,192
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,802,348
Previous declaration
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
October 2022
|
76,623,192
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,623,192
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,802,248
