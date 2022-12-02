Paperplanes Implements Commitment to Sustainability Through New Partnership With Team Trees

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paperplanes, UK's leading programmatic direct mail marketing capability, today announced new business initiatives to reinforce the company's commitment to green business practices. The company is partnering with environmental organisation TeamTrees and promising a donation towards reforestry.

Teamtrees began as the most ambitious influencer of public crowdfunding, raising over $24 million by July 2022, and continuously raising to plant in new areas and projects around the globe. All donations go to the Arbor Day Foundation, which pledges to plant one tree for every dollar they receive. Paperplanes have stepped in to aid their goals of 25 million trees planted by December 2022.

By nature, programmatically triggered personalised mail sent by Paperplanes will allow companies to reduce their send volume by up to 78% compared to conventional postal marketing; whilst still achieving their performance targets.

"Paperplanes is focused on a culture of conscious marketing and helping brands reduce their postal campaigns' carbon footprint with sustainable materials, enabling a targeted approach to digital-to-direct mail and fostering partnerships for social good," says Daniel Dunn, CEO of Paperplanes. "We recognize the brands we partner with are socially conscious, and we support their efforts by providing a sustainable, transparent and engaging way to reach consumers. We're committed to providing solutions to brands that help them achieve their marketing objectives whilst also helping set the standard for green marketing."

Outside of this partnership Paperplanes is also committed to continuous optimisation based on proprietary data software continually improving the sustainability of Programmatic Direct Mail marketing while enhancing platform efficacy and efficiency; this gives brands an automated "hands off" marketing option that optimises impact in the physical world and also minimising waste.

Since its conception, Paperplanes has been committed to sustainable business practices, ensuring that marketers print only what is needed to succeed. This approach prevents waste and reduces the amount of paper overall used throughout the process. As the leading specialist bringing digital advertising capabilities to physical mail, Paperplanes increases the average conversion rate for marketing campaigns compared to all digital counterparts by up to 12x.

The physical format that is sent out provides a greater impact for less resources used in a company's direct marketing efforts. Paperplanes estimates that this blend of data-driven decisions and the sustainable supply chain of Programmatic Direct Mail can save millions of trees by 2025; each tree removes 16 KGs of carbon per year, which ultimately means billions of carbon removed from the atmosphere.

Paperplanes GLOBAL Limited, Intelligent Programmatic Direct Mail was created to bridge the gap between online and offline marketing by using the best practices from both mediums to create a unique singular one, transforming online intent into hyper-personalised direct mail that's delivered to homes of customers through multiple innovative triggers. Our inhouse experts includes monitoring, segmentation, campaign and analytics.

