Edvalds LLC is investing in the local community of Puyallup, Washington, simultaneously investing in the future of its community.

Puyallup, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Edvalds LLC, the company of real estate investor Erik Edvalds, will continue to invest in the city of Puyallup, Washington and in the future of its local community. Edvalds LLC has expanded their portfolio over the last few years, acquiring multiple buildings in the city of Puyallup, Washington. Today, the company's founder, Erik, together with business partner Brian Olson have announced their ongoing commitment to the expansion of their investments within the city.





Edvalds LLC is not particularly interested in collecting buildings all over the country. On the contrary, the company is strategically and hyper geographically focused on real estate investment within downtown Puyallup.

Puyallup is not only the city in which Edvalds LLC operates, but it's also the city in which its founder lives. In Erik's words, "It's nice to be able to walk to all our investments." While proximity is a plus, there's more to the company's portfolio than just local building addresses. Their investments, which currently include eight buildings, are all part of a larger plan and vision for the future of Puyallup and its community.





As Erik explains, "With everything we own in downtown Puyallup, we're fully invested in the success of the community. We care about what businesses get into our buildings." He goes on further, saying, "Because of that, we focus heavily on retail and restaurants and businesses that make people want to come downtown and walk around."

Erik and Brian's company is continuing their commitment to invest in and help build a growing and thriving downtown Puyallup. This means that they're not only acquiring and redeveloping properties, but they are, in fact, helping build the future of the downtown community through its current and future acquisitions, as well as its business deals.

Edvalds LLC carefully and strategically selects the businesses that occupy all their buildings. While this process is more tedious and time consuming than usual, they know that it will pay off for the company, their tenants, and the community at large in the long run. "We're really putting a lot of risk on just making this community thrive, you know? Someone has to do it. Otherwise, it won't happen," as Erik simply states.





Edvalds LLC is strategic about their portfolio and are motivated by the numbers. However, whether in real estate or other industries, they understand that there's a lot more to their investments than just the bottom line and that the return on their investment isn't just measured in dollar signs. It is with this firm conviction that the company will continue to infuse capital in local properties, establish new partnerships and advance existing ones with businesses that will support the city's development, and engage with the local community.





Measuring the success of their investments, Edvalds LLC is clearly not only looking at the value of their individual properties. "The key here is that you care about more than just the single building's success. You care about the success of the community." Erik further emphasizes this, saying, "If the community wins, our investments win, each building wins. They raise the others and we're just along for the journey."





