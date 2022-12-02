Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 2

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

2 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 2 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 70,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 376. 3583 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 379.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 373 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,961,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,129,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 2 December 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
202377.00 08:20:2000062489455TRLO0LSE
400377.50 08:34:0000062490462TRLO0LSE
1633377.50 08:34:0000062490463TRLO0LSE
272377.50 08:34:0000062490464TRLO0LSE
515379.50 08:47:3600062491298TRLO0LSE
1000379.50 08:47:3600062491299TRLO0LSE
500379.50 08:47:3600062491300TRLO0LSE
84379.50 08:47:3600062491301TRLO0LSE
658379.50 09:21:1800062493173TRLO0LSE
950379.50 09:21:1800062493174TRLO0LSE
281379.50 09:21:1800062493175TRLO0LSE
2094379.00 10:40:0000062496629TRLO0LSE
1124378.50 10:41:1400062496673TRLO0LSE
500378.50 10:41:1400062496674TRLO0LSE
462378.50 10:41:1400062496675TRLO0LSE
8378.00 10:59:5200062497672TRLO0LSE
627378.00 11:02:3700062497788TRLO0LSE
1498378.00 11:02:3700062497789TRLO0LSE
59377.50 11:45:0500062500307TRLO0LSE
1000377.50 11:45:0500062500308TRLO0LSE
500377.50 11:45:0500062500309TRLO0LSE
458377.50 11:45:0500062500310TRLO0LSE
61377.50 11:45:0500062500311TRLO0LSE
16377.50 11:54:3900062500816TRLO0LSE
68377.50 11:54:3900062500817TRLO0LSE
653377.50 11:54:3900062500818TRLO0LSE
499377.50 13:28:0500062505330TRLO0LSE
499377.50 13:28:0500062505331TRLO0LSE
999377.50 13:28:0500062505332TRLO0LSE
8377.50 13:28:0500062505333TRLO0LSE
921377.00 13:30:0100062505432TRLO0LSE
180377.00 13:30:0100062505433TRLO0LSE
500377.00 13:30:0100062505434TRLO0LSE
500377.00 13:30:0100062505439TRLO0LSE
90377.00 13:30:0100062505440TRLO0LSE
1255377.00 13:30:0100062505492TRLO0LSE
2377.00 13:30:0100062505505TRLO0 LSE
448377.00 13:30:0100062505515TRLO0LSE
2041376.00 13:30:0900062505733TRLO0LSE
1400375.00 13:30:5600062506053TRLO0LSE
1375.00 13:30:5600062506054TRLO0LSE
610375.00 13:30:5600062506055TRLO0LSE
1738374.50 13:31:0300062506288TRLO0LSE
676374.50 13:31:0300062506289TRLO0LSE
479374.00 13:32:0200062506711TRLO0LSE
1688374.00 13:32:0200062506712TRLO0LSE
2063373.00 13:32:0400062506731TRLO0LSE
500378.00 13:57:4900062510301TRLO0LSE
1619378.00 13:57:4900062510302TRLO0LSE
2130377.50 14:03:2000062510789TRLO0LSE
481377.00 14:05:4600062510938TRLO0LSE
269377.00 14:05:4600062510939TRLO0LSE
1000377.00 14:05:4600062510940TRLO0LSE
106377.00 14:05:4600062510941TRLO0LSE
1401376.00 14:19:5500062511657TRLO0LSE
500376.00 14:27:2400062512179TRLO0LSE
304376.00 14:27:2400062512180TRLO0LSE
1196376.00 14:27:2400062512181TRLO0LSE
803376.00 14:27:2400062512182TRLO0LSE
380376.00 14:27:2400062512183TRLO0LSE
533376.00 14:27:2400062512184TRLO0LSE
430376.00 14:27:2400062512185TRLO0LSE
713376.00 14:27:2500062512186TRLO0LSE
421376.00 14:27:2700062512189TRLO0LSE
43375.50 14:27:2700062512192TRLO0LSE
76375.50 14:27:3900062512201TRLO0LSE
135375.50 14:27:3900062512202TRLO0LSE
661376.00 14:35:3700062513111TRLO0LSE
93376.50 14:48:2900062514309TRLO0LSE
357376.50 14:48:2900062514310TRLO0LSE
414376.50 14:48:2900062514311TRLO0LSE
260376.50 14:48:2900062514312TRLO0LSE
1878376.00 14:56:3400062514971TRLO0LSE
1865376.00 15:03:5600062515494TRLO0LSE
1825375.50 15:03:5600062515496TRLO0LSE
43376.50 15:20:1400062516919TRLO0LSE
62376.50 15:20:1400062516920TRLO0LSE
255376.50 15:20:1400062516921TRLO0LSE
23376.50 15:20:1400062516922TRLO0LSE
248376.50 15:20:1400062516923TRLO0LSE
428376.50 15:20:1400062516924TRLO0LSE
455376.50 15:20:1400062516925TRLO0LSE
248376.50 15:23:1400062517269TRLO0LSE
458376.50 15:23:1400062517271TRLO0LSE
32376.50 15:23:1400062517272TRLO0LSE
110376.50 15:23:1400062517273TRLO0LSE
365376.50 15:23:1400062517274TRLO0LSE
1917375.50 15:24:1000062517341TRLO0LSE
380375.50 15:24:1000062517342TRLO0LSE
1235375.50 15:24:1000062517343TRLO0LSE
2095374.50 15:29:1000062517693TRLO0LSE
564375.50 15:46:3600062518797TRLO0LSE
390375.50 15:46:3600062518798TRLO0LSE
500375.50 15:46:3600062518799TRLO0LSE
500375.50 15:46:3600062518800TRLO0LSE
6375.50 15:46:3600062518801TRLO0LSE
103375.50 15:52:4100062519296TRLO0LSE
1952375.50 15:52:4100062519298TRLO0LSE
1916375.00 16:00:2700062519864TRLO0LSE
79375.00 16:00:2700062519865TRLO0LSE
854374.50 16:14:2500062521012TRLO0LSE
305374.50 16:14:3300062521022TRLO0LSE
263374.50 16:17:1300062521205TRLO0LSE
445374.50 16:17:1300062521206TRLO0LSE
1156374.50 16:17:1300062521207TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

