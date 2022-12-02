Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

2 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 2 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 70,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 376. 3583 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 379.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 373 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,961,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,129,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 2 December 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 202 377.00 08:20:20 00062489455TRLO0 LSE 400 377.50 08:34:00 00062490462TRLO0 LSE 1633 377.50 08:34:00 00062490463TRLO0 LSE 272 377.50 08:34:00 00062490464TRLO0 LSE 515 379.50 08:47:36 00062491298TRLO0 LSE 1000 379.50 08:47:36 00062491299TRLO0 LSE 500 379.50 08:47:36 00062491300TRLO0 LSE 84 379.50 08:47:36 00062491301TRLO0 LSE 658 379.50 09:21:18 00062493173TRLO0 LSE 950 379.50 09:21:18 00062493174TRLO0 LSE 281 379.50 09:21:18 00062493175TRLO0 LSE 2094 379.00 10:40:00 00062496629TRLO0 LSE 1124 378.50 10:41:14 00062496673TRLO0 LSE 500 378.50 10:41:14 00062496674TRLO0 LSE 462 378.50 10:41:14 00062496675TRLO0 LSE 8 378.00 10:59:52 00062497672TRLO0 LSE 627 378.00 11:02:37 00062497788TRLO0 LSE 1498 378.00 11:02:37 00062497789TRLO0 LSE 59 377.50 11:45:05 00062500307TRLO0 LSE 1000 377.50 11:45:05 00062500308TRLO0 LSE 500 377.50 11:45:05 00062500309TRLO0 LSE 458 377.50 11:45:05 00062500310TRLO0 LSE 61 377.50 11:45:05 00062500311TRLO0 LSE 16 377.50 11:54:39 00062500816TRLO0 LSE 68 377.50 11:54:39 00062500817TRLO0 LSE 653 377.50 11:54:39 00062500818TRLO0 LSE 499 377.50 13:28:05 00062505330TRLO0 LSE 499 377.50 13:28:05 00062505331TRLO0 LSE 999 377.50 13:28:05 00062505332TRLO0 LSE 8 377.50 13:28:05 00062505333TRLO0 LSE 921 377.00 13:30:01 00062505432TRLO0 LSE 180 377.00 13:30:01 00062505433TRLO0 LSE 500 377.00 13:30:01 00062505434TRLO0 LSE 500 377.00 13:30:01 00062505439TRLO0 LSE 90 377.00 13:30:01 00062505440TRLO0 LSE 1255 377.00 13:30:01 00062505492TRLO0 LSE 2 377.00 13:30:01 00062505505TRLO0 LSE 448 377.00 13:30:01 00062505515TRLO0 LSE 2041 376.00 13:30:09 00062505733TRLO0 LSE 1400 375.00 13:30:56 00062506053TRLO0 LSE 1 375.00 13:30:56 00062506054TRLO0 LSE 610 375.00 13:30:56 00062506055TRLO0 LSE 1738 374.50 13:31:03 00062506288TRLO0 LSE 676 374.50 13:31:03 00062506289TRLO0 LSE 479 374.00 13:32:02 00062506711TRLO0 LSE 1688 374.00 13:32:02 00062506712TRLO0 LSE 2063 373.00 13:32:04 00062506731TRLO0 LSE 500 378.00 13:57:49 00062510301TRLO0 LSE 1619 378.00 13:57:49 00062510302TRLO0 LSE 2130 377.50 14:03:20 00062510789TRLO0 LSE 481 377.00 14:05:46 00062510938TRLO0 LSE 269 377.00 14:05:46 00062510939TRLO0 LSE 1000 377.00 14:05:46 00062510940TRLO0 LSE 106 377.00 14:05:46 00062510941TRLO0 LSE 1401 376.00 14:19:55 00062511657TRLO0 LSE 500 376.00 14:27:24 00062512179TRLO0 LSE 304 376.00 14:27:24 00062512180TRLO0 LSE 1196 376.00 14:27:24 00062512181TRLO0 LSE 803 376.00 14:27:24 00062512182TRLO0 LSE 380 376.00 14:27:24 00062512183TRLO0 LSE 533 376.00 14:27:24 00062512184TRLO0 LSE 430 376.00 14:27:24 00062512185TRLO0 LSE 713 376.00 14:27:25 00062512186TRLO0 LSE 421 376.00 14:27:27 00062512189TRLO0 LSE 43 375.50 14:27:27 00062512192TRLO0 LSE 76 375.50 14:27:39 00062512201TRLO0 LSE 135 375.50 14:27:39 00062512202TRLO0 LSE 661 376.00 14:35:37 00062513111TRLO0 LSE 93 376.50 14:48:29 00062514309TRLO0 LSE 357 376.50 14:48:29 00062514310TRLO0 LSE 414 376.50 14:48:29 00062514311TRLO0 LSE 260 376.50 14:48:29 00062514312TRLO0 LSE 1878 376.00 14:56:34 00062514971TRLO0 LSE 1865 376.00 15:03:56 00062515494TRLO0 LSE 1825 375.50 15:03:56 00062515496TRLO0 LSE 43 376.50 15:20:14 00062516919TRLO0 LSE 62 376.50 15:20:14 00062516920TRLO0 LSE 255 376.50 15:20:14 00062516921TRLO0 LSE 23 376.50 15:20:14 00062516922TRLO0 LSE 248 376.50 15:20:14 00062516923TRLO0 LSE 428 376.50 15:20:14 00062516924TRLO0 LSE 455 376.50 15:20:14 00062516925TRLO0 LSE 248 376.50 15:23:14 00062517269TRLO0 LSE 458 376.50 15:23:14 00062517271TRLO0 LSE 32 376.50 15:23:14 00062517272TRLO0 LSE 110 376.50 15:23:14 00062517273TRLO0 LSE 365 376.50 15:23:14 00062517274TRLO0 LSE 1917 375.50 15:24:10 00062517341TRLO0 LSE 380 375.50 15:24:10 00062517342TRLO0 LSE 1235 375.50 15:24:10 00062517343TRLO0 LSE 2095 374.50 15:29:10 00062517693TRLO0 LSE 564 375.50 15:46:36 00062518797TRLO0 LSE 390 375.50 15:46:36 00062518798TRLO0 LSE 500 375.50 15:46:36 00062518799TRLO0 LSE 500 375.50 15:46:36 00062518800TRLO0 LSE 6 375.50 15:46:36 00062518801TRLO0 LSE 103 375.50 15:52:41 00062519296TRLO0 LSE 1952 375.50 15:52:41 00062519298TRLO0 LSE 1916 375.00 16:00:27 00062519864TRLO0 LSE 79 375.00 16:00:27 00062519865TRLO0 LSE 854 374.50 16:14:25 00062521012TRLO0 LSE 305 374.50 16:14:33 00062521022TRLO0 LSE 263 374.50 16:17:13 00062521205TRLO0 LSE 445 374.50 16:17:13 00062521206TRLO0 LSE 1156 374.50 16:17:13 00062521207TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com