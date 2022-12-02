Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), a pharmaceutical technology company focusing on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies, is pleased to announce that it has signed a consulting agreement with Benitz Consulting LLC ("Benitz Consulting") to assist the Company's commercialization of IP in the veterinary field. The principal of Benitz Consulting is Dr. Antonio Benitz, ex Novartis Animal Health and Pharmacia Animal Health VP of R&D. Dr. Benitz also served as a senior executive at Merial and director at Merck.

The goals of the consulting agreement are for Benitz Consulting to consult on paths of commercialization in the animal health industry; provide Innocan with development plans, regulatory approaches, and study designs for CBD products to be used in animals; manage relationships or participations with CRO's, third parties, universities or other organizations (including regulatory agencies and potential partners); and present the CBD products to animal pharma companies to create potential cooperation opportunities with such companies.

"Innocan is now taking first steps into its commercialization era," said Iris Bincovich CEO of Innocan. "We made a decision to speed our access to the market by pursuing opportunities in the veterinary field, knowing that it will serve as a potential gateway to human pharma. Dr. Benitz is the right person at the right time to help us graduate to the commercialization stage of our company".

About Benitz Consulting, LLC

Benitz Consulting provides advice on technical and scientific matters related to health sciences including animal health for companies and other consulting organizations globally. This includes technology and product opportunity assessments and setting regulatory strategies for development. The company acts as Senior Advisor with Stonehaven Consulting AG and Stonehaven Incubate in Switzerland and is a Member of the Medicom Technologies Inc. Board of Advisers.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical technology company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprised of cannabinoids science to treat various conditions and improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD-loaded liposome platform, which facilitates exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream; the LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: epilepsy and pain management; and (ii) CLX CBD-loaded exosomes platform, which aims to target the central nervous system through regeneration and by addressing inflammation. In the consumer wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a joint venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd., which focuses on developing advanced targeted online sales. www.innocanpharma.com

