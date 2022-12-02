Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C1P5 ISIN: HK0000065869 Ticker-Symbol: GUE 
Frankfurt
02.12.22
17:00 Uhr
0,064 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.12.2022 | 23:22
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited: MSCI Uplifted GTJAl's ESG Rating, Stating That Its Corporate Governance Leads Global Peers

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25 November, 2022, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), an international authoritative indexing organization, released the latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating. The MSCI ESG rating of Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited ("Guotai Junan International", the "Company" or "GTJAI", Stock Code: 1788.HK) has been upgraded to "BBB", a leading rating for securities firms in Hong Kong, referring to its excellent ESG management performance. MSCI stated that the Company's improved responsible investment practices and the strengthened ethics policies are the primary drivers of the upgrade.

In the assessment of the overall strengths of GTJAI, MSCI stated that the Company leads global peers in corporate governance and in business ethics framework. GTJAI's fully independent audit committee helps provide financial and risk control oversight. Meanwhile, the Company has a disclosure of its anti-corruption policies and a whistleblowing mechanism. Furthermore, GTJAI expanded its involvement in underwriting green/sustainable bonds, which amounted to USD 10.9 billion, as of 2021.

ESG performance of listed companies around the world is increasingly valued by financial regulations and international investors. High ESG ratings reflect stronger business management and corporate governance. With ESG-oriented investments becoming an important investment strategy in global financial markets, ESG ratings have become an important basis for measuring the value of investments in listed companies in the international market. The upgraded rating is a high recognition and full acknowledgment of GTJAl's ESG management achievements by international authorities and the international capital market.

GTJAI adheres to the philosophy of "Finance for Good" and "Finance for the People" and believes that sustainability is one of the most important foundations of its long-term development. In the future, GTJAI will continue to strengthen the implementation of the Company's sustainable development strategy, and increase its investment in environmental protection (including the impact of climate change), corporate governance, employee care and social contribution. Through a wide range of green financial services and products, GTJAI marches on low-carbon development for customers and society.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/msci-uplifted-gtjals-esg-rating-stating-that-its-corporate-governance-leads-global-peers-301692904.html

GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.