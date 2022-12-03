Crown Equity Holdings Inc.: Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. Announces the Resignation of One Board Member and Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRWE) announced today that it has accepted the resignation of its board member, Shawn Jones, a Board member, and Business Developer/Merger and Acquisition Manager, effective immediately.

Mr. Jones is leaving the Company to pursue new interests.

Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. President, Mike Zaman stated, "I would like to thank Shawn for his services and wish him success in his future endeavors."

The Board will decrease its members from seven to six.

About Crown Equity Holdings, Inc.

Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRWE) is a vertically integrated, global media company that provides powerful solutions to enhance worldwide visibility and universal relevance, enabling companies to achieve accelerated growth and rapid results that spans all the stages of a company's life cycles. Additionally, Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. is developing its CRWE WORLD (www.crweworld.com) and related digital properties into a global online community that will launch, manage, and own select businesses and projects. For more information regarding Crown Equity Holdings, Inc., please visit http://www.crownequityholdings.com.

Contact:

Mike Zaman President/CEO

702-683-8946

info@crownequityholdings.com

