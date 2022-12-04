Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English: ATX drops Week 48, Rosinger Group receives Award from the EU, hear a live entry into the ceremonyWelcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . After a series of strong weeks ATX TR dropped in week 48 about 1,8 percent. Best Austrian Stocks were Warimpex, Frequentis and Porr. A longtime Partner of us, Rosinger Group, wins the Special Mention Award form European Commission, Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) and European Issuers. We have a live from ...

