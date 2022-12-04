Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/3675/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . After a series of strong weeks ATX TR dropped in week 48 about 1,8 percent. Best Austrian Stocks were Warimpex, Frequentis and Porr. A longtime Partner of us, Rosinger Group, wins the Special Mention Award form European Commission, Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) and European Issuers. We have a live from entry from the ceremony. News came from S Immo, Porr, Wolford (2), Agrana, Warimpex, Andritz (3), VIG (2), FACC, Palfinger, Valneva, ams Osram ...

