After a series of strong weeks ATX TR in week 48 dropped 1,8 percent. Best Austrian Stocks were Warimepex, Frequentis and Porr. News came from S Immo, Porr, Wolford (2), Agrana, Warimpex, Andritz (3), VIG (2), FACC, Palfinger, Valneva, ams Osram and Kapsch TrafficCom . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,83% to 6.768,23 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -13,77%. Up to now there were 117 days with a positive and 119 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 17,98% away, from the low 21,16%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Friday with 0,23%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,51%. These are the best-performers this week: Warimpex 12,68% in front of Frequentis 8,55% and Porr 4,16%. And the following stocks performed worst: S Immo -18,51% in front ...

