S Immo: Total revenues of real estate company S Immo rose from Euro 142.9 mn in the prior-year period to Euro 185.1 mn in fist nine month of 2022 thanks to acquisitions of rented properties, good like-for-like performance as well as revenues from hotel operations. Rental income came to Euro 112.7 mn while revenues from hotel operations nearly doubled from Euro 19.9 mn in the first three quarters of 2021 to Euro 38.3 mn. Due to market conditions, the result from property valuation of Euro 27.3 mn was lower than previous year (9M 2021: Euro 145.3 mn). Gross profit rose by more than 23% to Euro 99.7 mn (9M 2021: Euro 81.1 mn).S Immo: weekly performance: -18.51% Porr: In the first nine months of 2022, construction group Porr generated strong production output of Euro 4,525 mn - an ...

