Warimpex: In the first three quarters of the year, the real estate development company Warimpex improved all of its key financial metrics versus the prior-year period. The profit for the period increased from Euro 2.6 mn to Euro 13.6 mn. These developments can primarily be attributed to the following factors: higher occupancy at the office properties in Poland; the full consolidation of an additional office property in St. Petersburg; an improvement in occupancy rates at hotels, particularly in comparison to the previous year, which was still significantly impacted by Covid-19; and not least the strength of the Russian rouble. In addition, an earnings contribution of EUR 2.8 million came from the successful disposal of the B52 office building in Budapest, while no sales transactions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...