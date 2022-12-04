Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Sappi Austria Produktions GmbH & Co KG to supply key components for a new broke handling system for its mill in Gratkorn, Austria. Start-up is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023. The new broke handling will be part of the production line PM9 producing high-quality wet strength paper, such as label paper in the future. ANDRITZ will deliver high-consistency (HC) pulping, high-density (HD) cleaning and deflaking for processing the special type of broke.Andritz: weekly performance: 2.09% FACC: Aerospace company FACC AG is relying on sustainable packaging: for smaller parts, only packaging and filling material made of recycled cardboard are used, avoiding all plastic. For larger packaging units, destined for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...