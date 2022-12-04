ams Osram: ams Osram, a global leader in optical solutions, announces the closing of the sale of the Traxon Technologies architectural lighting business to Prosperity Group. ams Osram will continue to focus on its high technology semiconductor businesses and its automotive & specialty lamps business and the transaction represents a further milestone in the implementation of ams Osram's strategy to focus on core technology areas in illumination, visualization and sensing and to divest businesses that are not core to the company's strategy. This transaction does not include ams Osram illumination components and technologies.AMS: weekly performance: 3.16%Kapsch TrafficCom: Kapsch TrafficCom announced that it successfully delivered the very first barrier-free tolling system ...

