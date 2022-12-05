Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces that is has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Chemiplas Agencies Ltd ("Chemiplas"), one of the leading distributors of specialty chemicals, plastic raw materials and ingredients in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

The acquisition significantly expands Azelis' footprint and accelerates its growth in Asia Pacific. The addition of Chemiplas' attractive portfolio of products from key principals strategically complements the group's lateral value chain, strengthening market coverage and formulation expertise. This allows the group to provide even more innovative solutions to customers, thereby reinforcing its position in Australia and New Zealand.

Founded in 1976, Chemiplas' strong network is supported by long-standing partnerships with over 200 global, regional and local strategic principals. Chemiplas employs more than 100 staff, including an experienced and dedicated sales team, serving a substantial customer base of over 1,900 companies from its headquarters in Auckland and six other offices across Australia and New Zealand. With two food application laboratories in Auckland and Melbourne, Chemiplas is well-placed to leverage an extensive product portfolio and provide innovative solutions to customers. Chemiplas' management team and employees will become part of the Azelis family, supporting the business and integration process. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the first quarter of 2023, after fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

Dr. Hans Joachim Müller, Azelis Chief Executive Officer, says:

"This acquisition is another illustration of our strong commitment to continued growth in the Asia Pacific region, and is an important milestone in our strategic vision of becoming a market leader in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition of Chemiplas provides Azelis with a broader, more comprehensive lateral value chain, an experienced team with a shared vision, and a stronger regional presence across key market segments. Customers and principals will benefit from the enhanced solutions offered thanks to our collective innovation capabilities and complementary product portfolio."

Duncan Leigh, Chemiplas Executive Director, adds:

"With a shared philosophy of creating solutions through innovation, together our combined businesses will yield numerous opportunities for growth and even better support for our staff, principals and other stakeholders with additional innovative solutions. Partnering with a global leader will provide an enhanced portfolio offering for our customers, and opportunities to further develop the technical capabilities and opportunities for our Chemiplas team. Our common goal of providing solutions and an unrelenting customer focus with best-in-class services will ensure the success of our partnership, with an exciting future ahead."

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry present in 57 countries across the globe with 3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than +51,000 customers, supported by +2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion (2021). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

