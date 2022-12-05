JD.com: JD Logistics Launches Its Second Warehouse in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Logistics recently announced the opening of its second warehouse in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Joining the company's global logistics network, the new warehouse can provide end-to-end supply chain services that cover Asia, Africa and Europe for local and cross-border merchants.

Twenty-minute drive from the Port of Jebel Ali, this warehouse is located in Dubai Industrial City, with an area of 12,000 square meters, providing logistics services ranging from concentrated transportation, sea transportation, air transportation, transition, customs clearance to warehousing, sorting, labeling, dropshipping and more, for both bulky and small to medium-sized products, and meeting both B2C and B2B fulfilment requirements. Adopting JD Logistics' self-developed management system, the warehouse can digitally manage inbound and outbound inventory, thus precisely predicting the trends and allocating distribution resources accordingly to improve logistics efficiency.

Fordeal is an emerging cross-border e-commerce platform in the Middle East. Leveraging the self-developed warehouse management system, JD Logistics helps Fordeal build an intelligent inventory management system which can manage inventory digitally and make forecasts and plans accurately. JD Logistics also provides an intelligent packing recommendation system to save more packaging materials. Since cooperating with JD, Fordeal's warehousing costs has been reduced by 30 percent, while fulfillment accuracy reached 99.5 percent. Fordeal's order outbound time has also been shortened to 12 hours from 24 hours.

"JD Logistics provides us with customized services and a special team to handle inventory," said Yun Qing, head of Fordeal warehousing in Dubai. "It is amazing that with the help of JD Logistics, our warehousing efficiency doubled and costs decreased by 30 percent."

At the same time, cross-border merchants can choose to stock their goods in this local warehouse that is nearer to their customers. For example, sales of some Chinese cross-border merchants increased by 3 times, as the local warehousing service greatly speeds up of delivery time. Chinese merchants can also choose to deliver goods to one of JD's warehouses in China, and JD Logistics will help handle the rest of the work including international transportation, transition, customs clearance, warehousing, last-mile delivery and more.

Siyuan Yue, head of JD Logistics Dubai Warehouse said that, "Powered by digital capabilities, JD's warehouse in Dubai provides clients with integrated logistics solutions, optimizing the international transportation routes greatly."

As early as in 2020, JD Logistics began to operate in the Middle East, and its first warehouse was launched in the largest free trade zone in the region, Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), offering logistics services spanning GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries and reaching to continent Africa. As a leading integrated supply chain service supplier, JD Logistics operates over 1,400 warehouses in China, in addition to approximately 90 bonded warehouses, international direct mail warehouses and overseas warehouses globally.

