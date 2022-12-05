Anzeige
Montag, 05.12.2022
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Transactions made under the buy-back programme

Reference is made to the stock announcement on October 4, 2022, where Golden Ocean Group Limited (OSE/NASDAQ: GOGL) announced the commencement of its share buy-back programme of maximum USD 100 million to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,000,000 of the company's common shares in a 12 months period from the announcement.

Golden Ocean Group Limited ("GOGL" or the "Company") announces that the Company has on December 2, 2022, purchased 250,000 of the Company's own common stocks. 100,000 of the shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 79.37 per share and 150,000 of the shares have been bought on Nasdaq at an average price of USD 8.20 per share. Following the completion of the above transactions, GOGL owns a total of 555,000 of own shares, corresponding to 0.28% of the Company's share capital.

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned date is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

December 5, 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda

For more info please contact:

Peder Simonsen, Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS.
Telephone +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Forward-looking statements: This release and any materials distributed in connection with this release may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Attachments

  • Week 48 overview (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/506fd321-4822-441b-82c0-5e0ed2fd508c)
  • GOGL buyback Dec 2 Oslo Stock Exchange (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7660809d-c4cb-4f08-ae2c-48535aa6412b)
  • GOGL buyback Dec 2 NASDAQ (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac7f4f25-e607-4659-b875-fa3f7a7d9f95)

