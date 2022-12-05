Amazon says it wants to deploy two hybrid wind-solar facilities in India.From pv magazine India Amazon has announced its first wind-solar hybrid projects with Vibrant Energy. They will build 300 MW of renewables capacity at two sites in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Upon completion, the projects will generate 1,163 GWh of clean energy, which is equal to the electricity needed to power 380,000 average-sized households in New Delhi every year, said the company. Amazon now has five utility-scale renewable energy projects in India, or more than 720 MW of renewable energy capacity. ...

