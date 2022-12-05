All information regarding the capital increase in 2022 via accelerated bookbuilding can be found under specific transactions.
INTERVEST OFFICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|19,300
|19,940
|08:44
All information regarding the capital increase in 2022 via accelerated bookbuilding can be found under specific transactions.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:41
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv Publication on transparency notice: announcement new denominator
| All information regarding the capital increase in 2022 via accelerated bookbuilding can be found under specific transactions.
► Artikel lesen
|08:40
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv Publication on transparency notice: announcement new denominator
|Do
|XFRA IJY: WIEDERAUFNAHME/RESUMPTION
|FOLGENDE(S) INSTRUMENT(E) WIRD/ WERDEN WIEDER IN DEN HANDEL AUFGENOMMEN MIT FOLGENDEM TRADING SCHEDULE.THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ARE RESUMED TRADING WITH FOLLOWING TRADING SCHEDULE:INSTRUMENT NAME...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: announces successful accelerated private placement of new shares
|All information regarding the capital increase via accelerated bookbuilding can be found on the website of Intervest Offices & Warehouses under specific transactions.
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|XFRA IJY: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
|DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTILINTERVEST OFFICES+WAREHO....
► Artikel lesen