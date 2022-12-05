TaTaTu S.p.A.

TATATU S.P.A.: PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE OF CALL OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 20 DECEMBER 2022



05-Dec-2022 / 08:55 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, OR JAPAN TATATU S.P.A.: PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE OF CALL OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 20 DECEMBER 2022 Rome, December 5, 2022 - Tatatu S.p.A. (the "Company") that owns TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy, listed through Direct Listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALTTU), informs that the Shareholders' Meeting of TATATU S.p.A. is convened in extraordinary session on December 20t 2022 at 3:00 pm CET in a single call, at the office of the notary pubblic S. De Franchis located in Rome in Via Barberini n ° 50, to discuss and resolve on the following: increase of the Company's share capital against payment and in cash, with the exclusion of option rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraph 5, of the Italian Civil Code, with the issue by the Company of 1,325,000 ordinary shares to be fully paid up by Anivad Consulting Ltd.; amendment of Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws; related and consequent deliberations. *** For all the organizational aspects and those who have the right to attend the Shareholders' Meeting and may be represented by proxy (record date 09 December 2022), the extensive note of call is available on the Company's website Governance - Shareholders' Meeting section, as well on the Italian newspaper "Il Giornale" as published today. The documentation relating to the items on the agenda will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office in Rome, Via Barberini 29, and on the Company's website at the following address https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/shareholders-meeting-2/ in accordance with the law. This press release is available on the Company's website, Investors section. *** About TaTaTu TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA version, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding using TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products. The Direct Listing took place on October 20, 2022 through the admission to trading of no. 814,265,232 shares, with a reference price of Euro 2.00, equal to the subscription price of a private placement made prior to listing. www.tatatu.com. For more information: Investor relations contacts T.W.I.N for TaTaTu Mara Di Giorgio | mara@twin.services | +39 335 7737 417 Simona D'Agostino | simona@twin.services | +39 335 7729 138 Regulatory filing PDF file



File: notice of call for the EGM on 20 DECEMBER 2022

