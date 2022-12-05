Anzeige
Montag, 05.12.2022
WKN: A2P3Z9 ISIN: FI4000425848 Ticker-Symbol: 5J4 
München
05.12.22
08:02 Uhr
0,088 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAVOSOLAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAVOSOLAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
05.12.2022 | 09:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE EQUITY WARRANTS OF SAVOSOLAR PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 5 DECEMBER 2022 SHARES

THE EQUITY WARRANTS OF SAVOSOLAR PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION

The equity warrants of Savosolar Plc (SAVIHEW32021 and SAVIHEW22021) were given
observation status on 30 August 2022 on the basis of the Nasdaq First North
Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (f)). 

Savosolar Plc disclosed on 30 November at 13.15 EET that Savosolar Plc and
VG-Shipping Ltd have executed the share exchange relating to shares in Meriaura
Ltd. 

The grounds for the equity warrants having observation status no longer exist.

The purpose of giving a security observation status is to alert the market to
special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or
security. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
