Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE EQUITY WARRANTS OF SAVOSOLAR PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 5 DECEMBER 2022 SHARES THE EQUITY WARRANTS OF SAVOSOLAR PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION The equity warrants of Savosolar Plc (SAVIHEW32021 and SAVIHEW22021) were given observation status on 30 August 2022 on the basis of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (f)). Savosolar Plc disclosed on 30 November at 13.15 EET that Savosolar Plc and VG-Shipping Ltd have executed the share exchange relating to shares in Meriaura Ltd. The grounds for the equity warrants having observation status no longer exist. The purpose of giving a security observation status is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260