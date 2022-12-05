Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Savosolar Oyj is removed (634/22)

On August 29, 2022, the shares and warrants in Savosolar Oyj (the "Company") were given observation status after the Company had entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Meriaura Oy, resulting in a new listing process with Nasdaq Stockholm AB for continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On November 18, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On November 25, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the resolutions required for the acquisition of Meriaura Oy. On November 30, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the acquisition of Meriaura Oy had been executed. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares(SAVOS, ISIN code FI4000425848, order book ID 108026) and warrants (SAVOS TO 10, ISIN code FI4000512280, order book ID 240904) in Savosolar Oyj shall be removed. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB