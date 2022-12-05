Anzeige
Montag, 05.12.2022

WKN: A2P3Z9 ISIN: FI4000425848 
München
05.12.22
08:02 Uhr
0,088 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAVOSOLAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAVOSOLAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
05.12.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Savosolar Oyj is removed (634/22)

On August 29, 2022, the shares and warrants in Savosolar Oyj (the "Company")
were given observation status after the Company had entered into a conditional
agreement to acquire Meriaura Oy, resulting in a new listing process with
Nasdaq Stockholm AB for continued admission to trading of the Company's shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On November 18, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On November 25, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the
resolutions required for the acquisition of Meriaura Oy. 

On November 30, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
the acquisition of Meriaura Oy had been executed. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares(SAVOS, ISIN code FI4000425848, order book ID 108026) and
warrants (SAVOS TO 10, ISIN code FI4000512280, order book ID 240904) in
Savosolar Oyj shall be removed. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
