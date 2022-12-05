Anzeige
Montag, 05.12.2022
Vor Ver-10-fachung? Jetzt schon in den Lithium-Star 2023 investieren?
05.12.2022
Stora Enso Oyj: Change in Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 December 2022 at 10:00 EET

Stora Enso has appointed Minna Björkman as Head of Sourcing and Logistics and a member of the Group Leadership Team. She will start in January 2023.

Minna Björkman joined Stora Enso in 2019 as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain and Operational Excellence for Packaging Solutions. Prior to joining Stora Enso, she held several senior level positions at Finnish companies such as Nokia, Fazer and Kemira. For over 25 years, Minna has been gaining extensive experience in international supply chains, logistics and sourcing, and she holds a Master's degree in Economics and Business Administration.

"I am delighted to appoint Minna as our Sourcing and Logistics organisation's Executive Vice President and welcome her to our Group Leadership Team. Minna's proven skills will enable us to further improve our performance and sustainable sourcing practices to advance our strategy. I want to express my gratitude to Tuomas Mustonen for his significant contributions as acting EVP during the past year," says Annica Bresky, President and CEO at Stora Enso.

"Stora Enso has over 20,000 suppliers, and developing sustainable and efficient global supply chains is essential for succeeding together. I am excited to continue my journey at Stora Enso and drive sourcing and logistics as part of the leadership team," says Minna Björkman.

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

© 2022 PR Newswire
