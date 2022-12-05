Anzeige
Montag, 05.12.2022

WKN: 755125 ISIN: IS0000000479 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
1-Jahres-Chart
SILDARVINNSLAN HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILDARVINNSLAN HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.12.2022 | 10:17
136 Leser
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Síldarvinnslan hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Síldarvinnslan hf. (symbol: SVN)
on December 2, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share
capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on December 6, 2022. 

ISIN                    IS0000000479    
Company name                Síldarvinnslan hf. 
Total share capital before the increase   1,700,000,000 shares
Increase in share capital          145,939,749 shares 
Total share capital following the increase 1,845,939,749 shares
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.        
Symbol                   SVN         
Orderbook ID                226422
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
