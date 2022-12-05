NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Síldarvinnslan hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Síldarvinnslan hf. (symbol: SVN) on December 2, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on December 6, 2022. ISIN IS0000000479 Company name Síldarvinnslan hf. Total share capital before the increase 1,700,000,000 shares Increase in share capital 145,939,749 shares Total share capital following the increase 1,845,939,749 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol SVN Orderbook ID 226422